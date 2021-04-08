Need a COVID shot? 8,000 appointments now open for these Kansas City area residents

The University of Kansas Health System has 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments open and wants to get the doses off the shelf and into people’s arms, health officials said Wednesday.

The vaccine is available to anyone who lives in Kansas or works in Johnson County — even if you live in Missouri or elsewhere. And you don’t have to be a patient of the health system.

“Vaccinations are still going to be our way out of here,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control, said during a briefing Wednesday.

“We want to continue to talk to those patients and those people that are vaccine hesitant. Talk with your doctor, your medical provider. Ask all those questions you want to ask.”

KU officials said there are three ways to get an appointment:

▪ If you are a health system patient, go into Mychart to make an appointment.

▪ If you are not a patient, go to kansashealthsystem.com/vaccine.

▪ If you don’t have access to a computer or need further help, call 913-588-1227.

KU is hosting vaccine clinics seven days a week at various locations, officials said.