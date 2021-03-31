Rolling average falls again as Kansas City metro adds fewer than 80 COVID-19 cases

Platte County Health Department nurse Jordan Gabauer gives a COVID-19 vaccine dose to Mary Kern, 84, of Claycomo. Kern’s daughter, Diana Green, 61, of Platte City, got her vaccine shortly after. The Platte County Health Department opened a mass vaccination clinic in an unused warehouse in the Horizons Industrial Park in Riverside Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021. The space was donated by NorthPoint Development. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Kansas City metropolitan area added fewer than 80 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 79 COVID-19 cases for a total of 141,845.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 84, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average sat at 89 and two weeks ago, it was 128.

One death was reported, in Wyandotte County, raising the metro’s total to 2,093. The seven-day rolling average for new daily deaths was two.

The University of Kansas Health System had 10 patients being treated for the virus, up from seven on Tuesday. Two were in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator.

On Wednesday, Kansas confirmed 302,372 cases including 4,913 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has distributed 1,664,180 doses of the vaccine. As of Wednesday, 1,228,509 doses had been administered, with 27.5% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri identified 489,374 cases including 8,498 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.2%.

The state has administered 2,432,437 doses of the vaccine, with 25.2% of the population initiating vaccination. The state has received 3,502,935 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Across the country, more than 30.4 million people have contracted the virus and 51,503 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.