Springtime in Kansas City: Live, in-person concerts are beginning to sprout

A hopeful sign that the area’s performing arts scene is perhaps regaining its vigor after a pandemic year is the resurgence of live, in-person music.

Although most venues remain shuttered, a few are taking advantage of the warmer weather to conduct outdoor shows, as are some area classical music groups. Meanwhile, Knuckleheads is adding more national acts to the list of concerts it has been presenting since early in the pandemic, and the Uptown continues to expand its offerings.

Here is a sampling of this weekend’s live music:

▪ Rex Hobart and The Honky Tonk Standards will play outdoors at The Ship in the West Bottoms, 8 p.m. April 2 (free). theshipkc.com.

▪ The Symphony Chamber Music Concert in the Park from the Kansas City Symphony will move to Sunnyside Park at 82nd and Summit streets, noon April 3 (free). kcparks.org.

▪ The Kansas City Chorale led by Charles Bruffy will present “Spring Song” on the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 p.m. April 3 (free with RSVP). kcchorale.org.

The Kansas City Chorale will perform “Spring Song” at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 3. Patrick Dittamo

▪ Knuckleheads has a busy weekend scheduled with Brandon Miller, 8 p.m. April 2 ($17); Four Fried Chickens and a Coke with The K-Audic, 8 p.m. April 3 ($15); and the Country Rewind Tour with Darryl Worley, Wade Hayes and Bryan White, 8 p.m. April 3 ($38.95-$100). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Electronic music will return to the Uptown as Manic Focus performs, with Recycled Funk and Prismada, 9 p.m. April 3 ($35). uptowntheater.com.

Manic Focus will perform at the Uptown on April 3. Vladimir Zaytsev =

Here are five more in-person activities this coming week:

▪ Families can stock up on children’s clothing sold on consignment during Kids Closet Connection at the Overland Park Convention Center, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. March 31, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 1, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 3 (free). kidscloset.biz.

▪ The Royals will open their 2021 season, complete with about 10,000 fans per game, against the Texas Rangers, 3:10 p.m. April 1 (sold out), 1:10 p.m. April 3-4 ($10-$77). mlb.com/royals.

▪ The Easter Egg 5K, also with a 10K and a Lil’ Bunny Fun Run, will take place at the Southcreek Office Park in Overland Park, 8 a.m. April 3 ($12-$50). easteregg5k.com.

▪ A special showing of “Ghostbusters” will feature trivia, games and commentary at Live at the Black Box, 7 p.m. April 3 ($10). facebook.com.

▪ The ninth annual Knights Templar Mid-America Easter Sunrise Service will be hosted by the Grand Commanderies of Iowa, Kansas and Missouri at the Liberty Memorial, 8 a.m. April 4. eventbrite.com.

Here are four online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

The next episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series” will originate from the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts’ Brandmeyer Great Hall. Kansas City Ballet

▪ “Corridors” at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts’ Brandmeyer Great Hall will be the seventh episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. April 1 (free). kcballet.org.

▪ “Live Painting: A Duke Ellington Tribute” from the American Jazz Museum will feature a time-lapse video of an all-day painting event, 5 p.m. April 2 ($10 per household suggested donation). americanjazzmuseum.org.

Duke Ellington is the subject of an American Jazz Museum program featuring a time-lapse video of an all-day painting event. File photo

▪ The Owen/Cox Dance Group will collaborate with the Kansas City Chorale for “And the Darkness Has Not Overcome It,” 5 p.m. April 4 (free with RSVP). owencoxdance.org.

▪ Ensemble Iberica’s “Passport Series” will highlight the sights, sounds and tastes of Mexico; with Ensemble Iberica artistic director Beau Bledsoe, guest artist Mireya Ramos, sommelier Aaron Fry and Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen. 7 p.m. April 2 ($95). ensembleiberica.org.