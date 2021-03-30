‘Let’s not stumble this close to the finish line’: KC area adds nearly 90 COVID cases

The Kansas City metropolitan area recorded fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases, along with nine deaths on Tuesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas added 89 COVID-19 cases for a total of 141,766.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 87, according to data kept by The Star. One week ago, it sat at 99 and two weeks ago, it was 125.

The number of new deaths was in part impacted by the weekly review of death certificates done by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which added 58 deaths statewide. The metro has recorded 2,092 coronavirus deaths since March 12, 2020.

The University of Kansas Health System had seven patients being treated for the virus, down from eight on Monday. Two were in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator.

“I know everyone is tired,” said David Wild, vice president of performance improvement. “I know many of us would like to get to a point where we’re not thinking there could be another round of serious impact to our communities and another round of things that feel more restrictive when we’re hoping to be able to return to a little bit more normalcy. But I would just reinforce — remain vigilant, we’re not out of the woods yet. Let’s not stumble this close to the finish line.”

On Tuesday, Missouri reported 488,967 cases including 8,495 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.25%.

The state has administered 2,381,779 doses of the vaccine, with 24.8% of the population initiating vaccination. It has received 3,303,985 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kansas has confirmed 301,862 total cases including 4,902 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has distributed 1,530,210 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,189,911 doses have been administered, with 26.7% of the population initiating vaccination.

Across the country, more than 30.3 million people have had COVID-19 and 550,371 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.