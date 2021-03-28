Kansas City metro reports 35 new COVID-19 infections, no additional deaths Sunday

The Kansas City metro area reported 35 new coronavirus infections and no additional deaths Sunday.

To date, the virus has infected 141,556 residents and killed 2,083 in the region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

The seven-day rolling average for new infections was 91 a day. A week ago, it was 104 and two weeks ago, it was 117, according to data maintained by The Star. Johnson and Wyandotte counties do not report new data on weekends.

At the height of the pandemic, the seven-day rolling average in the metro was more than 1,100.

Missouri has reported 488,455 infections and 8,440 deaths to date. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.1% as of Sunday.

The state has administered 2,323,916 doses of the vaccine, with 24.4% of the population having initiated vaccination. The state has received more than 3.2 million doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, Kansas reported 301,433 infections, including 4,891 deaths, to date. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has administered 1,141,605 doses of the vaccine, with 25.9% of the population having initiated vaccination, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Across the U.S., more than 30 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 549,288 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.