Johnson County requires masks, social distancing through April as more are vaccinated

Johnson County has ended several COVID-19 restrictions, but officials decided Thursday to continue mandating mask-wearing and six feet of social distancing in public through the end of April.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 to approve the public health order while removing many of the mandates in the previous order, which was set to expire at the end of March.

The new order goes into effect on Friday. Commissioners Charlotte O’Hara and Michael Ashcraft, who have routinely opposed coronavirus mandates, voted against it. They argued that with COVID-19 cases dropping, safety protocols should be strongly encouraged rather than mandated.

Joseph LeMaster, county public health officer, said that he hopes by the end of April, most Johnson County residents who want a COVID-19 vaccine will have received it. He said residents must continue wearing masks and avoiding gatherings so that the number of new coronavirus cases does not rise.

“This is the least restrictive thing we can do that’s actually going to achieve our goals,” LeMaster said.

Johnson County’s order requires public spaces and businesses to continue requiring social distancing. Bars and restaurants must separate tables by six feet. Businesses where social distancing is impossible, such as hair and nail salons, must serve customers by appointment only.

There are exemptions for religious institutions, courts, weddings, funerals, child care facilities, hospitals, public transportation and others.

Thursday’s order ends the limits on public gatherings. In the previous order, approved in November, gatherings were restricted to 50 people, or 50% capacity of a venue, whichever is less — with several exemptions.

Last month, commissioners also removed a midnight curfew on businesses that serve alcohol.

Kansas City and neighboring counties made similar moves last month, easing restrictions on gatherings and curfews but continuing rules on social distancing and masks.

Johnson County has reported a steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases since January. But LeMaster warned that COVID-19 testing is also significantly down, “making it much harder for us to quantify transmission of the virus.”

Health officials worry that lifting the mask mandate and social distancing requirements this month would lead to another spike in cases. LeMaster also said that fears remain about new COVID-19 variants from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa spreading in Johnson County.

As of Thursday, Johnson County’s positivity rate — or the number of new cases over the past 14 days — was 2.8%. That’s the lowest its been since last spring, and down from a high of more than 15% last fall.

“We have been pretty happy at the direction of our statistics related to COVID-19. We have also been very consistent in that we got to where we are because of masks and physical distancing and the cooperation of our residents in doing all of those,” said Sanmi Areola, county public health director.

“The physical distancing is important. Vaccination is important. Mask wearing is important. It’s a combination of those that’ll take us to where we need to be.”

In total, Johnson County has reported 44,070 coronavirus cases. And 639 residents have died from the virus.