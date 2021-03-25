KC metro adds fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19 as seven-day average continues to fall

The Kansas City metropolitan area fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the seven-day average across the region continues to fall.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 93 COVID-19 cases for a total of 141,347.

The seven-day average for new cases dipped down to 85, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average was 120, and two weeks ago it was 146.

Three new deaths were reported. There have been 2,082 deaths across the metro since the pandemic began.

In Kansas, there have been 300,927 cases of COVID-19 and 4,881 deaths statewide. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has reported 24.2% of the state’s population has initiated vaccination after 1,067,865 doses have been administered. The state has received 1,454,080 vaccines so far.

In Missouri, there have been 487,365 cases and 8,435 deaths to date. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 2,183,184 vaccine doses have been administered, with 23.3% of the state’s population having initiated vaccination.

The University of Kansas Health System said the number of active COVID-19 patients was steady Thursday after a spike Wednesday. Fourteen of those people were being treated, down from 16 the day before. Three were in the intensive care unit, the same as Wednesday.

Across the U.S., more than 30 million people have contracted the virus and 545,941 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.