Kansas City metro reports fewer than 35 new virus cases, no additional deaths Sunday

Platte County Health Department nurse Karla Hunt administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Annie Brown of Smithville. Brown’s husband James Brown removes his jacket to get ready for his vaccine. The Platte County Health Department opened a mass vaccination clinic in an unused warehouse in the Horizons Industrial Park in Riverside Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021. The space was donated by NorthPoint Development. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Kansas City metro area reported 31 new coronavirus infections and no additional deaths Sunday.

To date, the virus has infected 140,919 residents and killed 2,066 in the region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

The seven-day rolling average for new infections was 104 a day. A week ago, it was 117 and two weeks ago, it was 98, according to data maintained by The Star. Johnson and Wyandotte counties, however, do not report new data on weekends.

At the height of the pandemic, the seven-day rolling average in the metro was more than 1,100.

Missouri has reported 485,997 infections and 8,374 deaths to date. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.2% as of Sunday.

The state has administered 2,045,550 doses of the vaccine, with 21.9% of the population having initiated vaccination, according to Missouri data. The state has received 2,849,985 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, Kansas reported 299,510 infections, including 4,842 deaths, to date. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has distributed 1,347,550 doses of the vaccine and administered 967,877 doses, with 22.2% of the population having initiated vaccination, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Across the U.S., more than 29.8 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 542,199 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.