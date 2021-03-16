Rolling average for new COVID cases increases again as KC metro adds more than 130 cases

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 130 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 132 cases for a total of 140,461 cases to date.

The seven-day rolling average rose to 125. The average has increased the past five days. One week ago, the average was 101 and two weeks ago, it was 131, according to data maintained by The Star.

Kansas City and Clay County added one death each while Jackson County added four, raising the metro’s total to 2,061. The increase in deaths was partially caused by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s weekly review of death certificates. Statewide, 41 deaths were added in Missouri.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 11 patients hospitalized for the virus, the same as Monday. Four were in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator.

On Tuesday, Missouri confirmed 484,124 cases including 8,350 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.5%.

The state has administered 1,818,433 doses of the vaccine, covering 19.5% of the population, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Missouri has received 2,433,085 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kansas reported 298,218 cases including 4,835 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.7%.

The state has distributed 1,173,280 doses of the vaccine and administered 854,997 doses, covering 19.5% of the population, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.

Across the country, more than 29.5 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 536,068 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.