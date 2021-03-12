Kansas City metro adds 180 cases, no deaths as weekly average ticks up

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 180 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Friday as the seven-day average of cases ticked up slightly.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas reached a total of 140,057 cases to date.

The seven-day average rose to 114 on Friday, compared to 98 the day before. One week ago, the average was 101, according to data maintained by The Star. Two weeks ago, the average was 187.

The area added no new deaths. To date, the metro’s total number of deaths caused by the coronavirus sits at 2,052.

The University of Kansas Health System had eight people being treated for the virus, compared with five the day before. Three of those patients were in intensive care, an increase of two from Thursday.

In Kansas, the total number of reported cases to date is 297,748 and the number of deaths is 4,824.

The state’s number of administered doses was 790,929 and it has so far received 1,167,100 doses. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said at 18.1% of the population had received at least one dose.

Missouri reported 482,732 total cases including 8,307 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.4%.

Missouri has administered 1,703,806 doses of the vaccine, covering roughly 18.3% of the population, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The state has received 2,383,325 doses from the federal government, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the U.S., more than 29,330,642 people have contracted the virus and 532,151 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.