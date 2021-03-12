Multiple rounds of storms expected to bring rain to Kansas City starting Friday

Storms will move through the Kansas City area Friday, kicking off a wet weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to be a soggy finish to the week,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll have clouds all day. We’ll have temperatures topping out in the low 50s around lunch and then will start to fall as rain becomes more widespread and picks up in intensity heading into this afternoon.”

Check out this sunrise in progress... It's going to be a good one! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/IDnCzcXBZP — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 12, 2021

Drivers should expect the commute home to be pretty soggy compared to Friday morning, she said.

“As we go through the rest of the day and the weekend, we have to keep in mind there is a flood watch to our south,” Ritter said.

“South of I-70 likely is going to see two to four-plus inches of rain. Here in Kansas City, one to three inches of rain between now and Sunday, and there will be some localized higher numbers especially north of I-70 and around Kansas City where we get maybe a few heavier storms popping up.”

As for the timing of the storms, rain is likely to become more of an issue around noon Friday. The drive home will be wet and then the rain activity will back off Friday night, she said.

“Tomorrow, there’s a chance for rain at any given time during the day, but the greatest coverage will likely happen late in the afternoon, early into the evening,” Ritter said. “And then Sunday, we’re expecting a pretty soggy day.”

It will be cool in the metro as maximum temperatures are expected to hover in the low 50s through the weekend, she said.

The average high temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is 54 degrees.

