Here’s where the Kansas City area jurisdictions stand with coronavirus cases, deaths

Volunteer Bob Katzenberger, a retired pharmacist, administers a COVID-19 vaccine dose to Gerry Blackwell of Platte City, 66. The Platte County Health Department opened a mass vaccination clinic in an unused warehouse in the Horizons Industrial Park in Riverside Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021. The space was donated by NorthPoint Development. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Kansas City metropolitan area has recorded at least 139,320 cases and 2,025 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday, the seven-day average for daily new cases was 101. It hasn’t been that low since June, according to data The Star maintains. One week ago, 164 it was and two weeks ago, it was 211.

Kansas City has recorded 36,799 cases and 530 deaths. Two of those deaths were added Saturday.

Jackson County has confirmed 388 deaths and 30,275 cases total.

Clay County now stands at 7,950 cases and 151 deaths. Platte County has recorded 3,136 cases and 43 deaths.

Johnson and Wyandotte counties no longer report numbers on the weekend. Johnson County stands at 640 deaths and 43,424 cases.

Wyandotte County has recorded 17,736 cases and 273 deaths to date.

Excluding Johnson and Wyandotte counties, 58 new cases were recorded in the metro on Saturday.

As of Friday, Kansas had confirmed 295,861 cases and 4,812 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.7%.

The state has distributed 1,015,940 doses of the vaccine with 658,459 administered, which covers 15.1% of the population, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Missouri has recorded 480,352 cases and 8,161 deaths to date. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.4%.

The state has administered 1,492,499 vaccine doses, which covers 16% of the population, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri has received 2,032,445 doses with 1,552,157 administered. Numbers vary, health officials have said, due to a lag in reporting.

Across the country, more than 28.9 million people have contracted the virus and 523,238 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.