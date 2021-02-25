Jackson County eases bar, restaurant restrictions as new COVID strain is detected

Jackson County on Thursday eased coronavirus-related restrictions on bars and restaurants — namely, that they can resume normal hours.

The county’s dining and drinking establishments previously had to stop serving at midnight and close by 12:30 a.m. Now they can serve and stay open later, although capacity remains restricted at 50% and patrons are expected to remain six feet apart, gather in parties of no more than 10 people and continue to wear masks when they’re not eating or drinking.

That’s despite the fact that, according to Jackson County Executive Frank White, the mutated strain of the coronavirus from the United Kingdom, which researchers say is easier for humans to catch, has been detected in wastewater systems in eastern Jackson County, Kansas City and in wastewater originating in Johnson County.

“Studies show this variant spreads more easily and quickly than others, which could lead to a surge in coronavirus cases,” White said in a statement. “Moving forward, it is imperative that mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing are practiced vigorously until we can all get vaccinated.”

Last week, Kansas City announced a similar easing of restrictions. Clay and Platte counties soon followed suit.

But Jackson County’s change was coordinated with leaders of Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, which on Thursday also announced that curfews for bars and restaurants had lifted.

Kansas City had initially joined with Jackson, Wyandotte and Johnson counties at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in coordinating public health responses, but Kansas City has since made announcements and changes to its coronavirus regulations on its own.

“Successful partnerships require humility, respect for one another and sacrificing one’s individual interests for the whole,” White said in a statement. “Not all leaders, especially elected ones, are able to do that. However, I am grateful that from the very early days of this pandemic, we have stood united in our commitment to science and united in our belief that we can be most effective in protecting our communities when we work together.”

While Wyandotte County still restricts capacity to 50%, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners never enacted such a restriction. Its change only dissolved the curfew for bars and restaurants.