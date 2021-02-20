Kansas City metro adds just over 200 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths

The Kansas City metropolitan area added just over 200 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as well as seven deaths.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson County and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 204 coronavirus cases for a total of 137,452 to date.

Kansas City has recorded a total of 36,524 cases with 496 deaths; Jackson County has had 29,845 cases with 370 deaths; Clay County reported 7,807 cases with 143 deaths; Platte County has had 3,068 cases with 42 deaths, Johnson County reported 42,742 cases with 632 deaths and Wyandotte County has had 17,466 cases with 263 deaths to date.

The seven-day average for new cases fell to 211. One week ago, the average sat at 219 and two weeks ago, it was 332, according to data maintained by The Star.

Seven new deaths were reported, raising the area’s total to 1,946.

On Friday, Kansas City officials announced restrictions will be loosened. Under the updated emergency order, restaurants must still space parties 6 feet apart — measured from back of chair to back of chair. But they can serve as close to their normal capacities as that distancing allows. And they’re allowed to stay open for their normal hours.

Capacity had been capped at 50% with restaurants and bars closing at midnight.

On Saturday, Missouri confirmed a total of 474,587 cases and 7,715 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 6.9%.

A total of 1,006,984 doses have been administered, covering 11.3% of the population, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state has received 1,222,875 doses with 1,014,248 administered. Numbers vary due to a lag in reporting, health officials have said.

Kansas on Friday reported 290,832 cases including 4,614 deaths to date. The monthly positive test rate was 5.1%.

The state has distributed 581,975 doses of vaccine with 456,093 administered, covering 11.1% of the population, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.

Across the country, more than 28 million people have contracted the virus and 496,144 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.