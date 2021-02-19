KC metro adds over 200 COVID cases as local hospital sees slight uptick in patients

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 200 new COVID-19 cases and saw a slight uptick in patients being treated for the virus at one local hospital.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 209 coronavirus cases for a total of 137,248 to date.

The seven-day average for new cases was 212 per day. One week ago, the average sat at 236 and two weeks ago, it was 334, according to data maintained by The Star.

Twelve more deaths were reported Friday with seven in Kansas City, one in Clay County, three in Johnson County and one in Wyandotte County. The metro has recorded 1,939 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

On Friday, Kansas City officials announced restrictions will be loosened. Under the updated emergency order, restaurants must still space parties 6 feet apart — measured from back of chair to back of chair. But they can serve as close to their normal capacities as that distancing allows. and they’re allowed to stay open for their normal hours.

Capacity had been capped at 50% with restaurants and bars closing at midnight.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 38 patients hospitalized with the virus, up from 33 on Thursday. Ten patients are in the intensive care unit with four on ventilators.

“The numbers are making me a little uneasy,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control.

On Friday, Kansas confirmed 290,832 cases including 4,614 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 5.1%.

The state has distributed 581,975 doses of vaccine with 456,093 administered, covering 11.1% of the population, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.

Missouri reported 474,021 cases including 7,709 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 7%.

A total of 966,807 doses have been administered, covering 11.1% of the population, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state has received 1,222,875 doses with 1,014,248 administered. Numbers vary due to a lag in reporting, health officials have said.

Across the country, more than 27.9 million people have contracted the virus and 495,334 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.