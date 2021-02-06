Weekly COVID average continues to fall in Kansas City metro as area adds 328 new cases

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is frozen before use. Once it is thawed and the vial is punctured, the vaccine must be used within six hours. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The Kansas City metropolitan area recorded more than 320 new cases and six new deaths of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the weekly average of daily cases lower, according to data from area health agencies.

The metropolitan area, which includes Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 328 coronavirus cases for a total of 134,565 cases to date. can you check total?

At 332, the weekly average is the lowest it’s been in since mid-October, according to data tracked by The Star. Friday’s average of 334 was the most recent low. One week ago it was 348 and two weeks ago it was 599.

Kansas City recorded 38 new cases, bringing the total to 35,959. No new deaths were reported in the city, which stands at 458 deaths to date.

Jackson County added 88 cases, for a total of 28,972, as well as two new deaths — 326 people have died in the county.

Clay and Platte counties did not record any new deaths; the counties stand at 131 and 37 deaths, respectively. Clay County, which has recorded 7,644 cases, added 39 Saturday. Platte County, with 2,998 cases total, gained 18.

On the Kansas side, Johnson County added 108 cases, for a total of 41,805. Four more people died in Johnson County of COVID-19, for a total of 594.

In Wyandotte County, 237 people have died. No new deaths were added Saturday. The county added 37 cases, bringing the total to 17,187.

As of Friday, Kansas confirmed 281,562 cases and 4,101 deaths total, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The monthly positive test rate was 5.7%.

The state has reported distributing 413,350 doses of the vaccine and administering 278,445 doses, which covers about 7.5% of the population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kansas has distributed 492,250 doses and administered 280,252 doses.

Number vary, health officials have said, due to a lag in reporting.

Missouri on Saturday reported 465,448 cases and 7,142 deaths total. The seven-day positive test rate — based on PCR tests — was 8.6%, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The state has distributed 961,525 vaccine doses with 583,949 administered, according to the CDC. The state reported the number of total doses as 683,049, which covers 8.6% of the population.

Across the country, more than 26.8 million people have been diagnosed and more than 461,680 people have died of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.