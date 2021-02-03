Kansas City metro adds more than 300 new COVID-19 cases as average continues falling

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 300 COVID-19 cases, further driving down the weekly average for new cases.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 335 coronavirus cases for a total of 133,493 to date.

The seven-day average for daily new cases dropped to 427. One week ago, the average sat at 559 and two weeks ago, it was 610, according to data maintained by The Star.

Four deaths were reported Wednesday with one in Jackson County and three in Johnson County, raising the metro’s total to 1,745.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 41 patients being treated for the virus, up three from Tuesday. Nine were in the intensive care unit with six on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Kansas confirmed a total of 278,915 cases and 3,895 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 6.2%.

Kansas has received 413,350 doses of the vaccine with 249,724 administered, which is 6.8% of the state’s population.

Missouri reported 461,720 cases including 7,098 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 9.3%.

The state has received 904,250 doses of the vaccine with 482,112 shots given, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The state health department reported the number of administered shots at 553,095 which is 7% of the population. Numbers vary due to reporting lags, health officials have said.

Across the country, more than 26.4 million people have contracted the virus and 448,862 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.