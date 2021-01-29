Kansas City metro records nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases, at least, and 4 new deaths

The Kansas City metropolitan area recorded nearly 900 new cases, at least, and four new deaths of COVID-19 Friday, according to data from area health agencies.

The area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained at least 896 coronavirus cases. Wyandotte County is not included as it did not update its records in time for publication.

The metro has recorded a total of 131,859 to date.

The weekly average for daily new cases was 579. One week ago it was 619 and two weeks ago the average was 782, according to data tracked by The Star.

There have been 1,695 deaths in the metro since the pandemic began.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 50 people are hospitalized, with 10 in the ICU and eight on ventilators.

Kansas City added 381 cases, for a total of 35,440. No new deaths were added Friday, but there have been 439 total.

One more person died in Jackson County, for a total of 308 deaths, and the county added 260 cases, for a total of 28,261.

Clay County added 66 cases, bringing the total to 7,456, and 124 people have died total. Thirty-six people have died to date in Platte County, which added 19 coronavirus cases, for a total of 2,896.

On the Kansas side, Johnson County added 170 cases, for a total of 40,929. Three more people died in the county, bringing the total to 567 deaths.

Wyandotte County, as of Thursday, has recorded 16,877 cases and 221 deaths.

Missouri confirmed 456,530 cases and 6,739 deaths to date on Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The seven-day positive rate was 9.9%.

The state reported administering 457,440 total doses of the vaccine, which is 5.7% of Missouri’s population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 834,700 doses had been distributed to the state and that 408,441 had been administered. Numbers vary, health officials have said, due to a lag in reporting.

Kansas on Friday confirmed 274,685 cases and 3,779 deaths of COVID-19, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The state’s monthly positive rate was 8.8%.

Kansas reported administering 205,114 doses, which is 5.8% of the state’s population, and distributing 412,375 doses. The CDC said the state has distributed 412,375 doses and administered 190,540 of them.

Across the country, more than 25.8 million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and more than 434,120 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.