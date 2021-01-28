Divided Johnson County commission extends COVID rules on restaurants and gatherings

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners on Thursday extended limits on public gatherings and a midnight curfew on bars and restaurants through the end of March.

The order, which was previously set to expire Jan. 31, limits public gatherings to 50 people, or 50% capacity of a venue, whichever is less. The gathering limit exempts shops, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, fitness centers, health care facilities, churches and funeral homes, as well as private gatherings.

Commissioners voted 5-2 to extend the order through March 31, with the hope that the number of new COVID-19 cases will drop in the coming months while the vaccine becomes more widely available. The public health order was first approved in November, after commissioners agreed to add broad exemptions and weaken some of the rules recommended by health officials.

Health Officer Joseph LeMaster said that while the restrictions could be stronger, he believes they will help curb the spread of the virus — especially as fears mount about new COVID-19 variants from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa.

“While the order is not perfect, we certainly would not recommend any lesser restrictions,” LeMaster said. “Because we really do not yet know the effect of the incoming variant(s) … and the possibility of additional surges or an increase of cases during these next couple of months.”

He said that lifting the restrictions on gatherings now “could lead to a much greater increase of cases, hospitalizations and deaths compared to if we were to hold on until the end of March.”

The statewide mask mandate is separate and remains in place in Johnson County.

The vote also continues the midnight closing time for bars, restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol, with the thinking that patrons are more likely to ignore social distancing and other guidelines as the night wears on. Carryout, drive-thru and delivery services may continue past that time. And most businesses must have social distancing rules.

Businesses or organizations seeking to hold an event with more than 50 people can submit a plan, outlining safety protocols, to the county for approval.

Last fall, after commissioners approved the order, the county asked city leaders to help enforce the rules within city limits, in addition to unincorporated areas. Joe Connor, assistant county manager, said that 12 cities agreed. Some smaller cities, as well as Olathe, did not sign on.

Businesses that violate the restrictions could face fines of up to $500. Individuals would not be subject to any citations or fines. And county officials have emphasized that they are focusing on educating business owners, rather than penalizing them.

Commissioners Charlotte O’Hara, who was newly sworn in earlier this month, and Michael Ashcraft cast the two votes against extending the rules. O’Hara argued that the county was “intruding into individuals’ lives.”

“We’re intruding into the functions of business. And for what purpose?” she said. “It seems to me that people are going to make the choices that they’re comfortable with, and obviously they’re educated to this point. … I’m just confused as to what we’re really trying to accomplish.”

Commissioner Becky Fast pushed back, saying, “we haven’t seen education reducing the numbers. We’ve been averaging (around) 2,000 cases a week. And this new strain is extremely concerning.”

Health officials emphasize that the public must social distance, avoid gatherings and wear masks so that transmission of the virus can slow and businesses and schools can stay open.

In November, Johnson County’s new restrictions were more lenient than those in neighboring jurisdictions.

But this month, several eased their 10 p.m. curfews on bars and restaurants. Kansas City, plus Platte and Clay counties, now allow them to stay open until midnight. Jackson and Wyandotte counties let them serve patrons until midnight and close by 12:30 a.m.

But Johnson County still has looser restrictions on gatherings. Kansas City and the other counties limit them to 10 people, with some exemptions.

Johnson County this week has been reporting a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, the county had reported 40,759 cases, and 564 people have died from the virus.