Not a week after Kansas City metro breaks daily COVID record, area adds over 700 cases

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 732 coronavirus cases for a total of 122,323 to date.

The seven-day average for daily new cases dropped to 990. One week ago, the average was 836 and two weeks ago, it was 742, according to data maintained by The Star.

Ten deaths were reported in Johnson County and one death was reported in Clay County, raising the metro’s total to 1,525.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 60 patients being treated for the virus, down from 64 on Tuesday. Twenty-five patients were in the intensive care unit with 11 on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Kansas confirmed 252,041 cases including 3,355 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 11.9%.

The state has received 261,175 doses of the vaccine and administered 85,650 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment had the number of doses at 84,555.

Missouri reported 429,177 cases including 6,171 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 17.2%.

The state has received 526,425 vaccine doses and administered 161,784 doses, the CDC said. Gov. Mike Parson reported Wednesday that more than 175,200 doses had been administered.

Vaccine data varies because of lags in reporting, health officials have said.

Across the country, more than 22.9 million people have contracted the virus and 382,624 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.