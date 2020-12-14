This Kansas City hospital just received its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Truman Medical Centers received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning, and vaccination of the first employee was scheduled for later in the day, hospital officials said.

Citing security reasons, they did not disclose what time the shipment arrived or how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered.

Staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on hand to make sure the shipment was received and handled properly.

“It kinda was not a big ceremony … but I think for everybody that saw it happen there was a great deal of enthusiasm around it knowing what this means in the future,” said Charlie Shields, the hospital’s president and CEO.

“It clearly gives us the chance to turn the corner on the pandemic.”

The hospital system has 4,500 employees. The first doses were to be given to staff members who work directly with COVID-19 patients.

Officials at Saint Luke’s Health System said they expect to receive their first shipment of the vaccine in the next few days and will start scheduling vaccinations of front-line workers then.

The University of Kansas Health System expected its first shipment either later Monday or on Tuesday, a hospital spokesperson said. The hospital is currently identifying which employees will received it first and when.

This is a developing story and will be updated.