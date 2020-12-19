Kansas City area to see high December temperatures before Christmas cool down

The Kansas City area will see roller coaster temperatures headed into Christmas week.

Saturday will hold near 42 degrees before a steep rise in temperature beginning Monday, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star. Tuesday could see temperatures as high as 68 degrees.

“We’re getting close to record territory,” Countee said.

Sunday’s high will be 49 degrees, with a rise Monday to 59.

After Tuesday’s near-70 degree temperatures and sunshine, Kansas City will see a cool down just before Christmas.

Temperatures will drop back down to a 40-degree high Wednesday, with a low at 20 degrees.

Christmas Eve will have a high of just 28, and a low of 12.

Christmas morning will be a crisp 16 degrees, rising to 40 throughout the day.

No snow is in the forecast as of Saturday.