Their turn: Here’s when nursing homes in Missouri and Kansas will get COVID vaccine

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Kansas will begin getting COVID-19 vaccinations this week, and Missouri facilities aren’t far behind.

Kansas will use 17,5000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine it expects to receive this week to begin this next phase of inoculations, said a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Hospital employees nationwide began receiving the vaccine last week.

Through the National Pharmacy Program, nursing homes could choose to have either CVS or Walgreens — in some cases, both — come into their buildings and administer the shots.

On Monday, CVS was set to begin the process of administering the Pfizer vaccine at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country. A second phase, beginning Dec. 28, will bring the vaccine to facilities in Kansas and Missouri, a company spokesman said.

“I am so excited about this,” said Brenda Droste, regional director of wellness for Arrow Senior Living, which operates The Parkway in Blue Springs and The Madison in Kansas City. “Them rolling this out is just short of a miracle, honestly.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Residents and employees of senior living facilities in Kansas and Missouri will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine soon. Administrators at The Madison, a senior community in Kansas City, expect theirs next week. Courtesy of The Madison

The pandemic has taken an enormous toll on the nation’s nursing homes.

As of the week of Dec. 6, nearly 82,000 nursing home residents had died of COVID-19 in the United States, with about 1,200 deaths among staff, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Visitor restrictions that are needed to keep residents safe also separated loved ones.

“Exhausting,” is how Angie Keeven describes the last few months. Keeven is the chief wellness officer for Cedarhurst Senior Living, which operates 13 senior communities in Missouri, including four in the metro area.

“I feel like our residents are no different than the rest of us, yet they’re the most vulnerable to the virus,” said Keeven.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

More than 600 long-term care facilities in Missouri and 360 in Kansas chose to work with CVS Health — with the potential to vaccinate nearly 100,000 Missourians and 40,000 Kansans.

This is a developing story and will be updated.