KU Health System not ‘out of the woods’ as KC metro adds 720 COVID-19 cases

Capacity issues at The University of Kansas Health System has forced the hospital to move patients from its main campus to another campus in Overland Park, officials said on Wednesday.

“This shift of patients to Indian Creek helps us increase bed capacity to care for more complex patients or patients with more complex care needs here on the main campus,” said David Wild, vice president of performance improvement at The KU Health System.

Eighteen additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Kansas City area as the metro added 720 COVID-19 cases Wednesday. That puts the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas at a total of 84,077 cases to date.

Nine deaths were reported in Kansas City, one was in Jackson County, four were in Clay County and four were in Johnson County. The metro has recorded 1,050 deaths since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average for new cases was 852, the lowest it has been since Nov. 8. One week ago, the average was 1,151. Two weeks ago, it was 1,131, according to data maintained by The Star.

Doctors at the health system said the recent dip in cases was likely due to reduced testing around Thanksgiving.

“I don’t think we’re out of the woods as far as total hospitalizations,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control at the health system.

The KU Health System was treating 100 patients for the virus, down one from Tuesday. Of those 100, 48 were in the intensive care unit with 29 on ventilators.

Five COVID-19 patients at the hospital died between Monday and Tuesday.

Kansas and Missouri expect the first doses of the vaccine to arrive in mid-December. Kansas officials expect 23,750 doses. Missouri anticipates 51,000.

The timeline depends on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer’s application for emergency use authorization.

A federal advisory group recommended that the first doses go to health care workers, as well as residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

On Wednesday, Kansas confirmed 157,446 cases including 1,560 deaths. There were 854 hospitalizations and 39% of ICU beds were available. The monthly positive test rate was 18.4%.

Missouri reported 305,370 cases including 4,043 deaths. There were 2,651 hospitalizations and 20% of ICU beds remained. The seven-day positive test rate was 20.3%.

Across the country, more than 13.8 million people have contracted the virus and 272,479 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.