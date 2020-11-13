Kansas City metro adds over 1,100 COVID-19 cases, pushing average to record high

The Kansas City area added more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases as health officials from around the metro called on elected leaders to take action to reign in uncontrolled spread of the virus.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, as well as Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 1,104 cases for a total of 64,276.

The seven-day average for new cases hit a record high of 1,024. One week ago, it was 739. Two weeks ago, it was 497.

Nine new deaths were reported. Three were in Kansas City, one was in Jackson County, one was in Platte County and four were in Johnson County, raising the metro’s total to 875.

On Friday, public health directors representing the six jurisdictions in the metro urged elected leaders to implement measures including limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars and restaurants by 10 p.m.

“Further uncontrolled spread of this disease poses a serious threat to our businesses and local economy, creates a risk for our children’s education and well-being, and forces hospitals to possibly ration care,” the group wrote.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 67 patients, the same number as Thursday. Twenty-two were in the intensive care unit with seven on ventilators.

The health system on Thursday began postponing some surgical procedures in order to reduce capacity issues.

On Friday, Kansas confirmed 115,507 cases including 1,256 deaths. There were 811 hospitalizations and 357 active clusters.

Missouri reported 229,376 cases including 3,359 deaths. The positive test rate, excluding repeat tests, was 42.7%.

Across the country, more than 10.6 million people have contracted the virus and 243,044 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.