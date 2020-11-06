Kansas City metro adds more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

For the second day in a row, the Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and a record number of virus patients were hospitalized at The University of Kansas Health System.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, as well as Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 1,006 cases for a total of 57,111.

At 739, the seven-day average for new cases in the metro is at a record level. One week ago, it was 497. It has more than doubled from two weeks ago when it was 364, according to data maintained by The Star.

Six new deaths were reported. Three were in Kansas City, and three were in Johnson County, raising the metro’s total to 829.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 53 patients hospitalized for the virus. That broke Thursday’s record of 51.

“Unfortunately, the numbers are trending in the wrong direction,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control.

Health officials expressed concern about hospital capacity.

“We’re at a really tight spot right now,” said chief medical officer Steve Stites. “We really have to work at bending the curve.”

On Friday, Missouri reported 200,507 cases including 3,131 deaths. The positive test rate, excluding repeat tests, was 31.7%.

Kansas confirmed 97,633 cases including 1,166 deaths. There are currently 297 active clusters and 693 patients hospitalized for the virus.

Across the country, more than 9.6 million people have contracted the virus and 235,347 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.