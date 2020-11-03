Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Jackson County Health Department cautions schools against allowing indoor sports

The Jackson County Health Department has advised area school districts against indoor sports and activities where mitigation is not possible.

The department updated the guidance as some schools return to in-person learning and cooler temperatures move in.

It could be “significantly more difficult” to put in mitigation measures such as face coverings and social distancing in sports such as basketball and wrestling and activities such as choir, band and theater, the health department said.

Those activities, especially if spectators are allowed, increase the chance of widespread transmission.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The following risk factors should be considered: indoor versus outdoor, physical closeness, length of time in close proximity, reducing expression of respiratory aerosols and size of the team or competition.

Any schools that decide to not follow the department’s recommendations should take precautions such as wearing masks, quick testing, banning or limiting spectators, monitoring symptoms and putting teams in cohorts.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark covers breaking news as well as race and class issues for The Star. Cortlynn studied journalism and Spanish at Missouri State University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service