Jackson County Health Department cautions schools against allowing indoor sports

The Jackson County Health Department has advised area school districts against indoor sports and activities where mitigation is not possible.

The department updated the guidance as some schools return to in-person learning and cooler temperatures move in.

It could be “significantly more difficult” to put in mitigation measures such as face coverings and social distancing in sports such as basketball and wrestling and activities such as choir, band and theater, the health department said.

Those activities, especially if spectators are allowed, increase the chance of widespread transmission.

With cooler temperatures and schools returning to in-person learning, we’ve updated our school guidance to address the additional risks that indoor extracurricular activities pose. View this chart to learn about risk factors and mitigation strategies. ️ https://t.co/dC3wV78j9t pic.twitter.com/YTqJq3C67p — Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) November 3, 2020

The following risk factors should be considered: indoor versus outdoor, physical closeness, length of time in close proximity, reducing expression of respiratory aerosols and size of the team or competition.

Any schools that decide to not follow the department’s recommendations should take precautions such as wearing masks, quick testing, banning or limiting spectators, monitoring symptoms and putting teams in cohorts.