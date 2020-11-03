With skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, Johnson County in ‘red’ per school opening guidance

Johnson County is once again reporting an exponential rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases, pushing it into the “red” zone, according to the health department’s school reopening criteria.

Last week, the county reported 1,251 new coronavirus cases — a 75% increase from the preceding week, officials said. On Friday, health officials reported 287 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest number of confirmed infections in a single day so far in the pandemic.

The surge in new cases puts the county in the “red” zone according to its guidance on when and how to safely operate schools. In that zone, the health department advises that all students should learn remotely, although it is up to districts to decide whether to follow that guidance.

“While school districts may decide not to change to more restrictive learning mode, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is stressing the need for heightened vigilance in our school districts. The risks of introduction of the virus to schools and of outbreaks is higher with this level of community spread,” officials said in a news release.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the positivity rate — or the number of positive tests over the past 14 days — was 10.4%. That’s up from 8% this time last week.

All six of Johnson County’s public school districts now have students at all grade levels learning in classrooms, at least part of the week. But despite all of them reporting COVID-19 cases, Sanmi Areola, public health director, said fears about schools reopening leading to wider community spread of the virus have so far not been realized.

Areola has said that masks, social distancing, virtual learning and other mitigation strategies have helped schools limit spread of the virus. Still, the health department is advising districts to cancel winter sports, such as basketball, where social distancing is impossible.

He said the spike in cases is “not being driven by schools, but activity within the community.”

“The increase in new cases is coming from people in the 20-60 years old range, who are gathering in large groups in places such as crowded restaurants or bars, as well as people who are attending small and large social gatherings, such as football watch parties, birthday parties, camps, weddings and church events,” health officials said in the release.

Still, many teachers and district employees continue to voice concerns about schools letting sports continue and allowing more students in classrooms as county cases skyrocket.

The Shawnee Mission district, for example, allowed middle and high school students to return to classrooms part-time on Oct. 26. A week later on Monday, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 267 staff and students were in “active isolation.” That means those individuals have either tested positive, are symptomatic or are presumed positive for the virus.

Last week, the Olathe district reported 20 new cases, and 181 individuals were in quarantine after being exposed to the virus, according to its data. And Blue Valley reported 29 new cases last week.

“We are urging residents — including parents of children in school — to help break the transmission cycle of the virus and to stay home if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Areola said.

In total, Johnson County reported 15,340 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, and 219 residents have died from the virus.