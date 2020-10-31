Averaging 544 new cases per day, COVID-19 spreading faster than ever in KC metro

With 771 new coronavirus cases recorded Saturday, the Kansas City metro area is averaging more new cases per day than it has at any point during the pandemic.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has recorded a total of 52,709 cases of the rapidly spreading virus.

In the past seven days, the area has recorded 3,806 new cases of COVID-19, averaging 544 new cases each day. This time last week, the seven-day rolling average was 415. Two weeks ago, it was 382.

The previous peak for the seven day rolling average was 507 on July 30.

Johnson County health officials warned Friday that the area was entering “dangerous territory” as COVID-19 cases spike at increasingly high rates. The county recorded 287 cases Friday, the highest increase since the pandemic began.

Eleven new COVID-19 related deaths were reported: five in Kansas City, four in Jackson County and two in Johnson County. At least 784 people in the metro area have died from the virus so far.

In a news release, Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services noted that weekly review of death certificates revealed deaths in Missouri that were not previously reported. Statewide, the release said, two of the reported deaths occurred in August, 66 occurred earlier in October.

On Saturday, Missouri listed 183,186 cases, including 3,024 deaths.

The positive test rate was 13.9%.

When Kansas last reported numbers on Friday there were 85,181 cases, including 1,029 deaths.

The positive test rate was 9.1%.

Nationwide, the virus has infected more than 9 million people, killing more than 230,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.