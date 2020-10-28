Kansas City metro adds more than 500 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 500 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths, making October the deadliest month of the pandemic.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, as well as Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 513 cases for a total of 50,604 cases.

The last time the metro added more than 500 daily cases was Oct. 16.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 421, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, it was 485. Two weeks ago, it was 309.

Four of the recent deaths were in Kansas City, three were in Jackson County and three were in Johnson County. The metro has recorded a total of 751 deaths. October surpassed the record for the most deaths Wednesday when it reached 179. The metro’s previous record was 172 in September.

The University of Kansas Health System reported its hospital had 36 patients hospitalized for the virus, the same number as Tuesday. Sixteen patients are in the intensive care unit with four on ventilators.

David Wild, vice president of performance improvement at the health system, noted that 24% of Johnson County’s cases have been in the 20 to 29 age group.

On Wednesday, Missouri reported 174,632 cases including 2,870 deaths. The positive test rate, excluding repeat tests, was 23.5%.

Kansas confirmed 82,045 cases including 1,007 deaths. Gov. Laura Kelly ordered flags fly at half-staff Friday in remembrance of those who have died from the virus.

Across the country, more than 8.8 million people have contracted the coronavirus and 227,409 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.