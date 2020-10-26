KC metro adds more than 325 new COVID-19 cases; vaccine trial resuming at KU Med

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 325 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths were reported Monday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, as well as Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 338 coronavirus cases for a total of 49,602 to date.

The seven-day average for new cases was 379. One week ago, it was 429. Two weeks ago, it was 339, according to data maintained by The Star.

The seven-day positive test rate was 15.77% in Kansas City, 18.12% in Jackson County, 20.9% in Clay County and 19.34% in Platte County.

The two-week positive test rate, excluding repeat tests, was 13.7% in Johnson County.

The overall rate in Wyandotte County was 17.4%.

No new deaths were reported. The metro has recorded 735 deaths total.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 29 virus patients at its hospital, down one from Friday. Of the 29, nine are in the intensive care unit with four requiring a ventilator.

The health system said its Astra Zeneca vaccine trial, which was put on hold for several weeks, has been approved to restart.

On Monday, Missouri reported 171,022 cases including 2,810 deaths. The positive test rate, excluding repeat tests, was 22.7%.

Kansas confirmed 78,676 cases including 976 deaths. There are currently 362 hospitalizations and 235 active clusters, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Across the country, more than 8.6 million people have contracted the coronavirus and 225,434 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.