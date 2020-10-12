Branch of Kansas City Public Library closed indefinitely after positive COVID-19 test

The Kansas City Public Library has closed its Southeast Branch after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the library announced in a news release Monday.

The library branch will remain closed indefinitely.

The staff member worked the week of Oct. 5 and got a positive test result Monday, the library said. Other branch employees have been sent home and a cleaning crew will sanitize the branch library at 6242 Swope Parkway, across from Swope Park and the Kansas City Zoo.

“Due to the health and safety protocols the Library instituted, risk of anyone contracting the virus is extremely low, but we will notify anyone who came in direct contact with the employee,” the library said in a release.

The library said the Kids Cafe is available at its Waldo Branch and Lucile H. Bluford Branch.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas City Public Library had limited its services but continued to offer pick-up of materials placed on hold and the use of computers by reservations.

