KC metro adds nearly 375 COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, pushing total over 600

The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 375 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, pushing the total number of deaths past 600.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 372 coronavirus cases Thursday for a total of 42,475 to date.

Three of the deaths were in Kansas City, one was in Jackson County and one was in Johnson County, raising the metro’s total to 603.

The first coronavirus death in the metro was reported March 12 in Wyandotte County.

The seven-day average for new daily cases on Thursday was 316. One week ago, it was 349. Two weeks ago, it was 327, according to data maintained by The Star.

The seven-day positive test rate was 10.01% in Kansas City, 10.06% in Jackson County, 9.8% in Clay County and 8.19% in Platte County.

The positive test rate in Johnson County, not including repeat testing, was 11%.

The overall positive rate was 17.5% in Wyandotte County.

The University of Kansas Health System reported they were treating 32 COVID-19 patients, down two from Wednesday. Eleven patients are in the intensive care unit, up one from Wednesday.

On Thursday, Missouri reported 137,156 cases to date, including 2,259 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 13.5%.

Kansas has at least 63,952 cases including 723 deaths. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said there are 225 active clusters accounting for 7,161 cases including 238 hospitalizations and 148 deaths.

Across the country, more than 7.5 million people have contracted the virus and 212,237 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.