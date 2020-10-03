Kansas City metro records more than 450 new coronavirus cases Saturday, nine deaths

The Kansas City area saw its largest single day increase of coronavirus cases in more than a week.

The Kansas City area recorded 454 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the largest increase since Sept. 25, when 535 cases were reported.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has recorded a total of 41,055 cases of the rapidly spreading virus.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the metro is 408. Last week it was 400. Two weeks ago, it was 383.

Nine new COVID-19 related deaths were reported. Six were reported in Kansas City, two were reported in Johnson County and one was reported in Clay County. At least 585 people in the metro area have died from the virus so far.

The increase comes as the National Football League announced plans to postpone the Sunday Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots because of confirmed COVID-19 cases and as numerous federal officials report positive tests for the virus after President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive Thursday.

On Saturday, Missouri listed 131,105 cases, including 2,169 deaths.

The positive test rate was 14.4%.

When Kansas last reported numbers on Friday there were 61,111 cases, including 698 deaths.

The positive test rate was 7.2%.

Nationwide, the virus has infected more than 7.3 million people, killing more than 209,00, according to Johns Hopkins University.