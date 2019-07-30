These are the best hospitals around Kansas City, according to national rankings

See inside the new high-tech tower at KU Hospital The University’s of Kansas Hospital is about to open the cutting-edge Cambridge Tower, with neuroscience, surgical oncology and other specialties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The University’s of Kansas Hospital is about to open the cutting-edge Cambridge Tower, with neuroscience, surgical oncology and other specialties.

The University of Kansas Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital again topped U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of best hospitals in Kansas City.

North Kansas City Hospital and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (formerly Shawnee Mission Medical Center) also earned high marks in the rankings released Monday.

It was the 10th straight year the news website has ranked KU as best in the Kansas City area.

“Being recognized year after year by U.S. News as the best hospital in our city, state and region is validation of our ability to provide outstanding care for our patients,” said Tammy Peterman, chief operating officer of the University of Kansas Health System.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

KU also ranked as the top hospital in Kansas, ahead of Topeka’s Stormont Vail.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,600 facilities nationwide for this year’s rankings.

The rankings are based on a mix of reputation and statistical performance across a range of specialities and surgical procedures. KU was nationally ranked in eight specialties, with its best ranking coming in urology at No. 19 in the country. It also ranked as “high performing” in six of common surgeries, out of nine U.S. News examined.

St. Luke’s Hospital on the Country Club Plaza ranked second in Kansas City and also came in second in Missouri, behind only Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

St. Luke’s was nationally ranked in cardiology and heart surgery (No. 42) and neurology and neurosurgery (No. 49) and also listed as “high performing” in six surgeries.

It was the sixth straight year KU and St. Luke’s were No. 1 and No. 2 in Kansas City. Last year no other hospitals in the metro scored high enough in any specific specialty area to be ranked and instead were listed alphabetically

But this year North Kansas City climbed to No. 3 in the area on the strength of its nephrology care and was “high performing” in seven surgeries. It also ranked No. 4 in Missouri.

AdventHealth was No. 4 in Kansas City and No. 3 in Kansas, earning “high performing” marks for colon cancer surgery and knee replacement.

No hospital in Kansas or Missouri made the U.S. News “honor roll” of top 20 in the nation. The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota was No. 1.