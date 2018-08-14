Familiar pair tops U.S. News & World Report list of best hospitals in Kansas City

For the fifth year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked the University of Kansas Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital as the top two hospitals in the Kansas City area.
KU Hospital took the top spot for the ninth straight year in new hospital rankings that were published Tuesday and quickly touted by Tammy Peterman, the chief operating officer and chief nursing officer of the University of Kansas Health System.
“U.S. News rankings are meaningful because they are based on data such as patient survival, advanced technology and patient safety,” Peterman said in a statement released by KU Health. “We are honored to be recognized not only as the best hospital in our city and state, but among the best hospitals in the country.”
No other institutions in the metro scored high enough in specific specialty areas to be ranked and instead are listed alphabetically under KU Hospital and St. Luke’s on the U.S. News page for Kansas City.
The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota was No. 1 nationally this year. Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis was the only institution in Kansas or Missouri to make the U.S. News national Top 20 list, tying for 11th with the Mayo Clinic’s Phoenix location.
U.S. News ranked KU Hospital first in Kansas for the seventh straight year, putting it ahead of Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka and Via Christi Hospital in Wichita.
St. Luke’s ranked second in Missouri, behind Barnes-Jewish.
“It is a tremendous honor to again be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as providing some of the best care in the nation,” Julie L. Quirin, senior vice president of hospital operations, said in a statement released by St. Luke’s Health System. “It is reflective of the talent and commitment of our St. Luke’s physicians and nurses who bring the highest level of quality care to their patients each and every day.”
St. Luke’s was nationally ranked in cardiology and heart surgery (38th), gynecology (44th) and neurology and neurosurgery (44th).
KU Hospital was nationally ranked in diabetes and endocrinology (18th), urology (23rd), geriatrics (23rd), cardiology and heart surgery (24th), neurology and neurosurgery (31st), nephrology (39th), pulmonology (41st), cancer (42nd) and gastroenterology and GI surgery (42nd).
“No one wants to think about being treated for a serious illness,” Bob Page, president and CEO of the KU Health System, said in a statement released by the health system. “But when you or someone you love needs us, one of the nation’s best health care teams is ready to provide the most advanced care you’ll find anywhere — and we’re right here in Kansas City.”
