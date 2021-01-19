U.S. 69 in Johnson County may add express lane — with a toll. Here’s how to learn more

Johnson County residents will have an opportunity Wednesday evening to ask questions and learn more about a plan to expand U.S. 69 in Overland Park — possibly with new toll lanes.

Officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation and Overland Park are studying the feasibility of widening U.S. 69 to six lanes from 103rd to 179th streets. Both of those new lanes in each direction could be turned into “express toll lanes” to help fund the cost of the project, which is estimated to be $300 million for the initial work.

KDOT will host its first public meeting about the project, virtually, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting may be accessed on that day through a link posted on the project website, 69express.org. Project leaders will give a presentation and then allow residents a chance to submit questions.

For those who cannot attend the meeting, project information will be available at the same website through Jan. 31. Residents can also leave feedback on the website.

The stretch of U.S. 69 is the most congested four-lane highway in the state, according to a traffic analysis, and local leaders only expect longer backups in the coming years as more people move to southern Johnson County. Around 80,000 vehicles travel it each day. KDOT estimates traffic volume will double, and travel times will triple, by 2040.

“Commuters on U.S. 69 corridor are frustrated with increasing congestion and travel times. We must address these issues to keep the Overland Park community and economy growing,” Mayor Carl Gerlach said in a statement.

That’s why additional lanes are needed, officials said. But in total, the project could cost about $550 million. KDOT proposes that the first phase of work would include improvements north of 151st Street, at an estimated cost of $300 million.

Officials have studied several solutions to reduce congestion on the highway, but argue that the addition of express toll lanes could help alleviate traffic jams while generating revenue. Such “express lanes” have been built in other metro areas, such as in Dallas and Denver, but not in Kansas. Typically, the far-left lane is tolled, and is priced at a higher rate during rush hour.

Only the new lanes would be tolled; the existing lanes would remain free.

The financial analysis, plus environmental impact assessment and safety study, are expected to be completed later this year.

Meanwhile, KDOT officials said that they are also studying potential toll rates, and more information will be released on that later this year. If leaders decide to move forward, KDOT could take the proposal to the Kansas Turnpike Authority for review, and eventually ask for approval from the state finance council.

Final design work and construction could begin next year, according to the project website.