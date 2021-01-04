The biggest projects in Johnson County in 2021: Sports center, arboretum and more

This past year took its toll on several major development projects in Johnson County.

The long-awaited, ill-fated Mission Gateway development stalled, once again. For months, the COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult for crews across the county, including those working on the Interstate 35 expansion, to finish work due to a shortage of supplies. And when city leaders planned for the financial impacts of the pandemic, several projects were pushed back.

But looking ahead to 2021, developers and county leaders are optimistic that this coming year they’ll see significant growth in these Kansas City suburbs. Some projects that have managed to stay on track during 2020, like the new Johnson County Courthouse, are about to reach the finish line. And others that have been in the works for years, such as an expansion at the Overland Park Arboretum and a new sports center, are finally coming to fruition.

Here are the biggest developments to watch in Johnson County in 2021:

Johnson County Courthouse to open

After years of planning and construction, the new $193 million Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe will open Monday.

It’s a project that’s been in the works for decades, as the burgeoning suburbs continue to outgrow the existing courthouse, which is directly to the south and opened in 1952. Employees have already moved into the new seven-story courthouse, built west of Olathe City Hall, at Kansas Avenue and Santa Fe Street.

“It’s exciting. I’ve been working on the need for a new courthouse since 2001, so seeing it open is a dream come true for me personally,” said Danni Livingston, with Johnson County facilities management.

She said that it’ll be a while longer before visitors can make use of the courthouse’s 28 courtrooms, as Johnson County continues to hold hearings virtually due to COVID-19. But the public may access the courthouse starting on Thursday, county spokeswoman Jody Hanson said.

Livingston said the building was designed with new security and technology, which should make the facility safer, easier to navigate and more accessible to people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, county leaders continue to finalize plans for the old courthouse space. County commissioners this fall got a look at early designs for the land, which could eventually become a park with a tree grove, art garden, stage and shelter for events.

Livingston said demolition of the old courthouse could begin as early as March.

I-35 construction

Interstate 35 commuters can expect some delays this year as construction continues at one of the most dangerous intersections in Johnson County.

Work is now underway at I-35 and West 119th Street in northeast Olathe, where the traffic volume is among the highest in the state. The $22.5 million construction project includes reconfiguring the intersection and widening 119th Street — creating three lanes in each direction from Renner Boulevard to Strang Line Road — to alleviate congestion.

The crash rate in the area is 11 times the national average for comparable interchanges, according to a traffic analysis. Leaders hope to make the area safer by reconfiguring the intersection as a diverging-diamond interchange. In general, the design routes traffic to opposite sides of the road. The crossover permits drivers to turn left without stopping at another light or turning in front of traffic.

Construction will continue this coming year and should be completed by spring 2022.

The intersection of West 119th Street and Strang Line Road in Olathe sees more than its share of accidents. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

Arboretum expansion

The long-planned expansion of the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens has faced several hurdles in the past couple of years, including neighborhood opposition and rising construction costs.

But city leaders say construction is finally on track to begin this year. Plans for the venue, off U.S. 69 and 179th Street, include a 22,000-square-foot visitors center with an event space and reception hall, gardens, ponds and a great lawn to host weddings.

Project planners have cut back on some of the initial plans, axing a proposal for an outdoor amphitheater, which was widely opposed by neighbors. Still, the city is looking at a higher price tag than estimated, council members learned in December.

Due to higher construction costs, the project should cost about $18.6 million, roughly $1.4 million more than planned. But $10 million of that will be paid by donations from the Arts and Recreation Foundation of Overland Park, which has almost met its fundraising goal, said Executive Director Vicki Lilly.

The City Council still has to grant final approval. If that happens, then the groundbreaking could take place this summer, city leaders said.

As part of the expansion at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, officials plan to build a 22,000-square-foot visitors center for events, conventions and weddings. Overland Park

Sports center in Overland Park

The development of a major sports arena is on its way to Overland Park.

This summer, Price Brothers Management plans to break ground on a $400 million hockey arena and multi-sports complex at the Bluhawk site at 159th Street and U.S. 69. The project advanced after the state of Kansas announced it would award it $66 million in STAR bonds — a major incentive program crucial to the financing of the venture.

Developers previously said the 320,000-square-foot indoor complex will feature two sheets of ice, eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts and a full-size turf field for football, soccer, lacrosse and baseball. The arena should open by fall 2022.

In the meantime, progress continues throughout the retail and mixed-use Bluhawk site. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers recently opened. And in 2021, developers expect TJ Maxx to open, plus the expansion of the AdventHealth South Overland Park hospital to be completed.

Rendering shows an ice rink that would serve youth and other amateur athletes in the Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park. Rendering courtesy of HOK

Shawnee industrial park





This summer, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and city leaders broke ground on a new sprawling industrial site in northwestern Shawnee.

The industrial park is expected to house roughly 2 million square feet of developed space on its 186 acres, located at K-7 Highway and 43rd Street. City leaders have estimated that once it’s built out, Heartland Logistics Park could attract up to 1,500 jobs.

Developers have yet to publicly announce tenants for the site.

Former Sprint Campus

The new owners of the Sprint Campus are revitalizing and expanding the major office park in Overland Park.

Wichita-based real estate development firm Occidental Management, which purchased the campus from Sprint Corp. in July 2019, is renovating existing buildings and developing 60 additional acres. Plans include multi-family housing, retail, restaurant, entertainment and office space.

Sprint opened its iconic campus, which has nearly 4 million square feet of office space, in 2001. The company sold its campus for more than $250 million. And T-Mobile, headquartered in the Seattle area, completed its $26 billion merger with Sprint in April.

Occidental Management announced Aspiria will be the formal name of the site beginning in 2021.

Garmin headquarters

In January, commuters should have an easier time navigating around Garmin headquarters in Olathe.

City leaders will cut a ribbon on the completed $14.8 million project, which extended Mahaffie Circle. The street previously stopped north of 151st Street. But with the extension, it moved farther north under Interstate 35 to the intersection of Old 56 Highway and Church Street.

Garmin, headquartered on the northwest corner of 151st Street and Ridgeview Road, contributed $1.8 million to the project. The Kansas Department of Transportation provided $7 million through an economic development grant, and Olathe paid for the remaining $6 million.

Brookridge Golf Course redevelopment

Residents could finally see a building rise at the former Brookridge Golf Course in Overland Park this year.

The Overland Park City Council approved a controversial $200 million tax incentive deal for the redevelopment of the Brookridge Golf Course, northeast of Interstate 435 and Antioch Road, in late 2019. Under the agreement, the developer has several years to revamp the old course with luxury apartments, shops, restaurants and offices. The $2 billion project also includes road improvements at 103rd Street and Antioch Road.

The first phase of the project, called “The Village,” totals $591 million and features the development of retail, restaurants, apartments and offices, according to the agreement. The second phase should include a parking garage, retail, apartments and a hotel.

If the city and developers finalize some lingering financial details this year, city spokesman Sean Reilly said construction on the first building could begin in 2021.

Residents in the Wycliff and Pinehurst Estates neighborhoods in Overland Park oppose plans to redevelop the Brookridge golf course at 103rd Street and Antioch Road. Plans call for a large mixed-use project, which includes 2,100 apartments as well as office and retail space. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com