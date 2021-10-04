Kansas City restaurant posts ‘temporary’ closing on Facebook. But is it closed for good?

Red Snapper’s whole crispy red snapper served with vegetables and pan-fried pot stickers.

Longtime south Kansas City eatery Red Snapper is closed.

But is the closing temporary or permanent?

The restaurant posted a message on its Facebook page saying it was closed temporarily: “Due to the pandemic and other difficult circumstances, it is currently unfeasible to stay open. We truly appreciate your loyalty and support over the years, and we are so grateful to have been a part of your community. Thank you so much and we hope to see you soon!”

But a sign on the door of the restaurant, at 8430 Ward Parkway, says it is closed permanently.

While Red Snapper’s Facebook post says it is closed ‘temporarily,” a sign on the door says it is permanently closed. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The owners and landlord couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

Red Snapper opened in late 2003 in the strip center just north of Ward Parkway Center. The restaurant was known for its deep-fried red snapper and other dishes including pan-grilled teriyaki salmon, orange-flavored sesame chicken and Korean ribs.

But in late April, its landlord, Greensboro Property Co. LLC, sued the restaurant for back rent of $111,197, late fees and other charges. That case was dismissed in June, but could be refiled.

It had eight critical violations during a Sept. 20 routine inspection, including employees without the required Food Handler Permits. It had four critical violations during a Sept. 29 follow-up inspection, including repeat violations.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Fans of the restaurant responded to the temporary closing notice on the restaurant’s Facebook page:

▪ “Great food especially that salmon Rangoon you will be missed.”

▪ “This is the worst news of the pandemic. You’re my favorite restaurant in KC.”

▪ “Sorry to hear. We’ve been a huge fan since you first opened and used to order carryout and dine in all the time. The past year or so, the quality of the food has declined considerably though and we quit ordering due to the low quality. Dishes were very overcooked and heavily sauced....the dishes lost their freshness and flavor and resembled buffet Chinese food instead of what we were used to. I hope you can re-open one day and bring back the amazing quality of food you once served.”

One wanted to know what to do with their gift card.