Is Amazon Fresh coming to JoCo? Plans include coffee shop and mystery grocery store

South Overland Park’s Prairiefire development has two big additions in the works. And the rendering for one of them looks a lot like an Amazon Fresh grocery store, which would make it the first in the Kansas City area.

An unnamed grocery store is going through city planning for a new 42,971-square-foot building with 179 parking spaces. In addition, Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery are planning their own freestanding building at the shopping center.

Fred Merrill, developer of Prairiefire at 135th Street and Lamar Avenue, said he could not comment on the grocery store project at this time. But sources say it will be a first-to-market grocery store.

According to plans filed with the city, the color’s building will be in light and dark warm grays with a strip of Sherwin-Williams “electric lime” green above the entrance, very similar to Amazon Fresh’s design.

Plans for the new Prairiefire grocery store submitted to Overland Park planning. Prairiefire

Amazon responded to The Star with a statement: “Amazon doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation.” That is apparently the company’s standard response; it gave an identical answer earlier this week when New York Newsday asked about a Long Island location.

Amazon has been looking at Kansas City-area sites, including one on the Country Club Plaza. Last summer, a permit was issued for Amazon 4 Star signs at 450 Nichols Road, the former Tesla building.

This Amazon Fresh grocery store opened in London earlier this month, where a sign tells shoppers how to pick up items and walk out of the store, contactless, without the need to check out. Customers can a QR code on their way into the store, with cameras and technology identifying the items that shoppers take from the shelves and their account automatically paid. Victoria Jones AP

According to Forbes, Amazon Fresh sets itself apart from other grocery stores with its technology: Customers have the option of using smart “Dash Carts” that sync up with their mobile apps to help them find items and check them off their shopping lists. Alexa kiosks also help find items. Those same carts process payments so customers can avoid checkout lines. And Amazon customers can pick up and return orders there.

Progressive Grocer, a trade publication, put the Seattle-based Amazon at No. 2 on its 2020 list of the top grocers in the United States.

In other Prairiefire news, Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery, sister operations with a destination location in the Crossroads, plan a freestanding cafe and bakery. It will have a drive-thru, indoor seating, and outdoor seating on the patio and on the second level.

A rendering of the new Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery planned for Prairiefire. DRAW Architecture + Urban Design

It will have a variety of coffee drinks, including lattes, cold brew, espresso and cappuccino, as well as cocoa and tea. The menu will include cranberry walnut toast, sourdough waffles, quiche, smoked trout nicoise, chicken salad croissant sandwiches, pastries and desserts.

A spring 2022 opening is scheduled. The building will stand between Andy’s Frozen Custard (which is scheduled to open in late June or early July of this year) and Chicken N Pickle (which is scheduled to open in October).

In addition, Creative Culture Kansas City, a locally owned craft bar and DIY studio, recently opened at 5661 W. 135th St. The company, which also has a location in Westport, has gourmet milkshakes.

Creative Culture’s It’s Lit – S’mores with vanilla ice cream, graham cracker, chocolate, cinnamon roll, marshmallow and whipped cream. Creative Culture