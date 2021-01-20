New midtown Kansas City taphouse, restaurant eyes March opening in ‘up-and-coming’ area

When Nick and Jake’s closed in the south Plaza in April, some customers were as saddened over the loss of the friendly and close-knit staff as they were of the restaurant.

General manager Larry Kime even tried to lease the space and bring the employees back in his own concept. But with many restaurants closing temporarily or permanently during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, funders were jittery about loaning money to a new operation.

“I was turned down by nine banks and two investment groups,” he said. “There’s no doubt the pandemic had a significant impact.”

Then, within a couple of days of getting his funding, Third Street Social finalized a lease for the space, their second location in the metro.

Kime regrouped and scoured the city for another location. Now he plans to open Cliff’s Taphouse in the former Ollie’s Local at 3044 Gillham Road, in midtown’s Union Hill area.

Ollie’s Local closed permanently in December.

“Beacon Hill, Union Hill, a lot of townhouses and condos, the redevelopment of Troost. It’s really up-and-coming,” Kime said. “And 31st and Main is going to be a streetcar stop.”

Several former Nick and Jake’s employees are on board, including his former chef, Laura Valdivia, who will head Cliff’s kitchen. Menu items will include appetizers such as Asian pork tostadas and lemon pepper wings, along with soups, salads such as a steak and gorgonzola, flatbreads, specialty burgers, and sandwiches including a fried catfish sandwich and pulled pork sliders.

He plans to use many local vendors, and at least half of the 20-plus taps will feature local craft beers.

“It will be very vegan and vegetarian friendly,” Kime said. “We’ll have great food, a great bar.”

Cliff’s Taphouse, which will have about 25 employees, hopes to open in mid-March.

Kime named it Cliff’s after his late grandfather, Cliff Forsland, who moved to Chicago and stayed for 80 years.

“I don’t know how much it will take his personality but as kids we would go to his local hangouts and meet his buddies,” Kime said. “It was a memory I always had of being able to spend time with him and go to his local joint.”