New upscale sports bar with ‘top quality food’ planned for Waldo restaurant spot

The former Tanner’s Bar & Grill spot in Waldo is being gutted — again.

Brick + Mortar restaurant did the first major remodel of the space at 7425 Broadway, before opening in mid-2019 as an “elegant-casual” restaurant. A new owner took over before Brick + Mortar closed in July.

Now Tyler Humar has leased the space with Shawn Larson. They are gutting it again, making it all one level with hardwood floors. They plan to reopen it as Social, an upscale sports bar with “top quality food,” in April.

They are currently testing menu items in the kitchen of Humar’s Brick House in midtown’s Martini Corner, including tacos, burgers and appetizers. Social will have daily food and drink specials. A Saturday and Sunday brunch will feature such items as Nashville-style hot fried chicken french toast.

It also will have table games including shuffleboard, and more of a nightlife with live bands or DJs on Friday and Saturday nights.

“We want to have the best ingredients in our food to the best live and local late night music talent in the city,” he said.

Tanner’s Bar & Grill had been a mainstay in the spot for more than 25 years.