Women’s retail chain files for bankruptcy during pandemic. Stores closing in KC area

Women’s apparel and accessories chain Christopher & Banks is the latest in a growing list of retailers filing for bankruptcy as the coronavirus pandemic continues. It is now closing most of its stores, including in the Kansas City area.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Thursday that it filed for Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. It expects to close a “significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores,” it said in a statement.

The liquidator has launched a store closing sale with items 40-to-60% off.

Christopher & Banks has area locations in Mission Mart Shopping Center in Mission, Corbin Park in Overland Park, Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit, The Shops at Boardwalk in the Northland, and an outlet store in Legends Outlets Kansas City in Kansas City, Kansas. It also will close its CJ Banks, a plus-size store, in The Shops at Boardwalk.

In a statement Keri Jones, president and CEO, said the company has “taken aggressive steps to protect our business while continuing to serve our customers in a healthy and safe environment.”

Jones added, “Due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part.”

The company, which was founded in 1956, has 449 stores in 44 states under Christopher & Banks and other brands.