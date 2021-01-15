Cityscape
Kansas City BBQ, grocery store, restaurant temporarily shut down for health violations
The Kansas City Health Department temporarily suspended the license of three operations for health code violations. They have since been reinspected and have reopened.
▪ Big T’s Bar-B-Q, 6201 Blue Parkway, had six critical violations during a Dec. 17 routine inspection. It was shut down for not being able to properly cold-hold potentially hazardous foods. It discarded a whole cooked turkey, cooked turkey legs, milk, two boxes of sausage links, a container of mac-and-cheese, and a box of raw beef ribs.
It had no critical violations during a Dec. 19 follow-up inspection.
The owners couldn’t be reached for comment.
▪ Happy Food Center, 4019 E. 31st St., was shut down after a Jan. 6 inspection following a complaint. The inspector said it was not complying with all city ordinances, including the Mayor’s Emergency Order and mandates implemented by local authorities.
It had no critical violations during a Jan. 7 follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.
“We have a security guard that hands out whatever they need when they come in — masks, wipes, hand sanitizer, and hand sanitizer at the checkouts,” said general manager Kelley Day Lewis. “We use Microban, which lasts 24-hours, and wipe down the used carts every 20 minutes with Lysol. They found two people with their masks down below their nose.”
▪ IHOP, 4337 N. Chouteau Trafficway, had one critical violation during a Dec. 23 follow-up inspection for a roach infestation. Roaches were found in several places, including a bag of food under the reach-in cooler.
It had no critical violations during a Dec. 27 follow-up inspection.
