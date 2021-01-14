East Brookside restaurant, Crown Center eatery hit with multiple health code violations

Here are area restaurants with seven or more critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

▪ Plate restaurant, 701 E. 63rd St., Suite 100, had eight critical violations during a Dec. 18 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 22 follow-up inspection.

▪ Potatoes & More, (listed in the inspection under Potato Bar & Salad Bar), Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd., had eight critical violations during a Dec. 17 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during a Dec. 24 follow-up inspection, two critical violations during a Dec. 29 follow-up inspection, and two critical violations during a Jan. 6 follow-up inspection.

▪ El Paso del Norte, deli, 3430 Independence Ave., had seven critical violations during a Dec. 15 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during a Dec. 24 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a Dec. 30 follow-up inspection.

▪ Gringo Loco Your Neighborhood Market, 3825 Independence Ave., had seven critical violations during a Dec. 14 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 22 follow-up inspection.

▪ Kin Lin Chinese Restaurant, Columbus Park, 314 E. 51st St., had seven critical violations during a Dec. 21 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 28 follow-up inspection.

▪ Pho Kim KC, 315 Cherry St., had seven critical violations during a Dec. 15 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Dec. 23 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.