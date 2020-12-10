Plaza updates and pop-ups: Soccer-inspired apparel shop, a holiday bar, Nordstrom news

Customer traffic on the Country Club Plaza has been bustling this week with holiday lights bright and horse-drawn carriages back strolling the streets in unseasonably warm weather.

Here are some updates for the shopping district:

▪ States, a men’s athletic lifestyle brand inspired by soccer and based in Kansas City, has opened a holiday pop-up at 327 W. 47th St.

The founders are Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic, Ryan Van Goethen, Daniel Kerley and Stephen Shireman, all natives of Kansas City. Sinovic had previously been with Sporting Kansas City but left to join the New England Revolution. Besler has been Sporting Kansas City’s longtime captain and a defender. He will not be with the team in 2021.

They launched the company in 2018. Products include training gear that it calls its “On-pitch” collection — long-sleeved and short-sleeved tops, and training shorts — with fabric and design to enhance performance.

Its Off-pitch line includes hoodies, joggers, stadium caps, beanies, T-shirts and long-sleeved shirts for a “comfortable but elevated look away from the game,” Van Goethen said.

States did a pop-up in Leawood’s Park Place in 2018.

The owners hope to expand with a women’s collection and children’s line, as well as a permanent shop with a soccer cafe.

“I think people like the quality of the products, and the comfort,” Van Goethen said. “There’s really nothing out there like us. There are a lot of clothing brands that are very general to working out, but ours is very specific to representing soccer. And we’re a Kansas City brand, designed in Kansas City, and cut and sewed in California.”

▪ The Nordstrom store, planned for the Plaza’s west side, has been delayed again.

In August the retailer confirmed a new opening date of fall 2022, due to the impact of COVID-19. Now the company says it will open in fall 2023.

In a statement, Nordstrom said: “Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, construction on our new store at Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, has been further delayed. The store is now scheduled to open in the Fall of 2023. We’re looking forward to serving customers in this location in the future.”

Plaza officials declined to comment further.

The buildings on the Plaza's west side have been demolished but Nordstrom has pushed back its opening date to fall 2023, blaming the pandemic.

▪ Miracle on the Plaza, a Christmas-themed pop-up bar, is open at 4807 Jefferson St. Reservations are required.

▪ Bruu Cafe, a bubble tea shop, hopes to open before Christmas at 4709 Central St.