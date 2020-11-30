On a pause for the winter: Kansas City Power & Light District barbecue restaurant, bar

County Road Ice House in the Power & Light District has closed until March 2021.

Eric Tadda, spokesman for the restaurant, said daytime office traffic has not only dropped, there has been a “huge drop” in events at the T-Mobile Center because of the pandemic.

The restaurant and bar is scheduled to reopen in time for the Big 12 basketball tournament.

County Road Ice House opened in the former Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant space in early 2018. The menu includes smoked meats, burgers, tacos, and ice cold beer.

Many of the County Road Ice House employees were shifted to sister concepts — Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Cue, The Rockhill Grille and the Miracle Kansas City, a Christmas-themed pop-up on the Country Club Plaza, in the Crossroads and Leawood.

