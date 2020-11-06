Menswear shop relocating to south Kansas City, adding downtown store near Crossroads

Overland Park’s Todd’s Clothiers & Tailor Shop is relocating and expanding.

The Black-owned business will take the former Kay Jewelers space in Ward Parkway Center. A Nov. 21 opening is scheduled.

“It’s a higher traffic area. I grew up in the area and went to St. Elizabeth,” said Todd White, founder. “But we have customers who come from all over and it is more of a centralized location.”

White also is opening a store at 2030 Broadway, in the Crossroads area, in late December or early January.

Todd’s sells high-end men’s apparel, shoes and accessories at “competitive prices.” It also offers tailoring and one-on-one consultations.

It is having a moving sale until the current location, at 10328 Mastin St., closes the week of Nov. 16.

White first opened Todd’s in November 2013 at 135th and Metcalf in Overland Park.