Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Cityscape

Menswear shop relocating to south Kansas City, adding downtown store near Crossroads

Overland Park’s Todd’s Clothiers & Tailor Shop is relocating and expanding.

The Black-owned business will take the former Kay Jewelers space in Ward Parkway Center. A Nov. 21 opening is scheduled.

“It’s a higher traffic area. I grew up in the area and went to St. Elizabeth,” said Todd White, founder. “But we have customers who come from all over and it is more of a centralized location.”

White also is opening a store at 2030 Broadway, in the Crossroads area, in late December or early January.

Todd’s sells high-end men’s apparel, shoes and accessories at “competitive prices.” It also offers tailoring and one-on-one consultations.

Midday Business News

Sign up for a weekly look at Kansas City-area news and market information.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It is having a moving sale until the current location, at 10328 Mastin St., closes the week of Nov. 16.

White first opened Todd’s in November 2013 at 135th and Metcalf in Overland Park.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Joyce Smith
Joyce Smith has covered restaurant and retail news for The Star since 1989 under the brand Cityscape. She appreciates news tips.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service