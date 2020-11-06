Cityscape
Menswear shop relocating to south Kansas City, adding downtown store near Crossroads
Overland Park’s Todd’s Clothiers & Tailor Shop is relocating and expanding.
The Black-owned business will take the former Kay Jewelers space in Ward Parkway Center. A Nov. 21 opening is scheduled.
“It’s a higher traffic area. I grew up in the area and went to St. Elizabeth,” said Todd White, founder. “But we have customers who come from all over and it is more of a centralized location.”
White also is opening a store at 2030 Broadway, in the Crossroads area, in late December or early January.
Todd’s sells high-end men’s apparel, shoes and accessories at “competitive prices.” It also offers tailoring and one-on-one consultations.
It is having a moving sale until the current location, at 10328 Mastin St., closes the week of Nov. 16.
White first opened Todd’s in November 2013 at 135th and Metcalf in Overland Park.
Comments