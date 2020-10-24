Here are some Veterans Day 2020 meals, deals and discounts in Kansas City

The following restaurants are offering special discounts to veterans and active duty military for Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Military ID is required in most cases. Veterans should call ahead to verify requirements and participating locations.

We will be adding to this list as companies finalize their offerings. If you have a Veterans Day meal, deal and/or discount, email it in the following format to jsmith@kcstar.com under the subject line “Veterans Day 2020.”

▪ Cracker Barrel: Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake, apple pie or fruit cobbler on Nov. 11.

▪ Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free classic sandwich and side for military service members (in-store or online) with a $10 minimum purchase on Nov. 11. Use Code “VETFREE.”

▪ 54th Street Grill & Bar: Free entrée up to $12 to Veterans and Active Duty on Nov. 11. for dine-in only. Proof of service is appreciated and can be presented by wearing a uniform, presenting a military ID or showing a photo in uniform.

▪ Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: One free entree on Nov. 11.

▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: It will start handing out a Free Combo Meal Card to all veterans and current military personnel who visit Freddy’s on Nov. 11. No purchase necessary. The card is good through Nov. 30.

▪ Houlihan’s Restaurants: $10 off a $30 food purchase on Nov. 11.

▪ Pie Five Pizza. Free personal pizza to all active or retired members of the military, and current or past members of the Armed Forces or Department of Defense with proof of ID. This offer is valid in-store only at participating locations.