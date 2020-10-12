Johnson County and beyond: Multiple health code violations for KC-area restaurants

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Jumpin’ Catfish, 1861 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had 12 priority violations during a Sept. 29 inspection following a complaint.

▪ The Junction on Santa Fe, 12804 Santa Fe Trail Drive, Lenexa, had 12 priority violations during an Oct. 8 routine inspection.

▪ Twisters Grill & Bar, 13100 Kansas Ave., Suite E, Bonner Springs, had 12 priority violations during a Sept. 30 routine inspection.

▪ Tacos El Matador, 1230 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kansas, had 11 priority violations during an Oct. 7 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Heiwa Asian Food, 295 N. Moonlight Road, Gardner, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 6 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Chosun Korean BBQ, 12611 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a Sept. 28 routine inspection. It had three priority violations during an Oct. 8 follow-up inspection.

▪ Caffetteria Modern Cafe & Marketplace, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 25 on the Mall, Prairie Village, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 21 inspection. It had one priority violation during an Oct. 2 follow-up inspection.

▪ Jefferson’s, 743 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 25 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Oscar’s Authentic Mexican Grill, 2034 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 29 routine inspection.

▪ Unforked, 7337 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 29 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 95Metcalf, 9535 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 30 inspection following a complaint.

▪ China Star, 4988 Roe Ave., Roeland Park, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 28 routine inspection.

▪ Pilot, 4510 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 29 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results





The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

▪ Big Mouth’s Chicken Fish Tenderloins, 3010 Van Brunt Blvd., had 11 critical violations during a Sept. 19 inspection.

▪ Shady Lady Lounge, 2800 E. 12th St., had eight critical violations during an Oct. 5 routine inspection.

▪ Wendy’s, 7933 State Line Road, had eight critical violations during a Sept. 26 inspection.

▪ Kansas City Airport Marriott, 775 Brasilia Ave., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 26 inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.